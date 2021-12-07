Ardrey Kell's Marine Corps JROTC Program participated in the annual Rock Hill's Christmas Parade of Lights. The program had 21 members of its drill team provide a color guard, banner, and an unarmed drill platoon. Photos courtesy of James Barksdale Sr.
