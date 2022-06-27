CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC cadets went undefeated, earned eight consecutive wins and finished first place in the Marine Corps JROTC Academic Bowl on Sept. 26 in Washington, D.C.
Skand Shrotriya, Lily Long, Abhimanyu Varma and Privthvi Ramineni represented Ardrey High and their Marine Corps JROTC Program with great pride, and in keeping with the United Marine Corps JROTCs traditions, according to instructor James Barksdale.
