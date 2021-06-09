WAXHAW – Cuthbertson High School was able to hand out diplomas and hear a student speaker before the threat of incoming storms expedited the pomp and circumstance of the Class of 2021's June 3 commencement.
After turning their tassels, graduates were instructed to meet loved ones at their vehicles rather than go through a processional.
“Congratulations to the class of 2021,” Principal Jeff Stout said. “It is 2021, which means no plan goes as planned.”
Storms didn't seem to rain on the students' parade.
“Even though a lot of our experiences from our junior or senior years were not what we once suspected or even took for granted, we were able to ultimately have in-person learning, sports, arts, prom and senior week,” Senior Class President Jessica Mayer told graduates. “Now even though the weather has taunted us with threats of thunderstorms and rain and seems to still be doing just that, we've made it and we're finally graduating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.