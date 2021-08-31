Protecting life and health is my number one priority in this pandemic.
That is why I support common-sense safety measures like masking and vaccine verification and/or weekly testing for county employees.
As a parent of school-age kids, I have been closely following last Friday’s news of 1,873 Union County students and school staff who are in quarantine as well yesterday’s news that CMS is reporting COVID-19 in nearly 100 schools.
In Mecklenburg County, we have 185,000 children under 12 years of age who are not eligible for any vaccine.
Recently, the Mecklenburg County public health director sent a letter to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston, making her concerns and recommendations clear for the safety of our children.
Her recommendations include:
• Weekly testing for staff who have not submitted proof of vaccination.
• Availability of on-site rapid testing for symptomatic individuals.
• Additional CMS staff for COVID-19 response.
• Universal mask mandate for all individuals in the school building.
I applaud the CMS board for implementing the mask mandate, and I also support implementation of the public health director’s other recommendations without further delay.
CMS students, families, teachers and staff all deserve proper COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all — especially the thousands of children who are not eligible for a vaccine — and to keep our schools open so that our children can learn safely
