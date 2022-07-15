CHARLOTTE – Duck Donuts will honor U.S. military veterans for their service with a charity donation custom donut.
Duck Donuts has partnered with Veterans Bridge Home – a Charlotte-based nonprofit that connects veterans and their families to the community. The campaign spanned from July 10 to 17 at Charlotte and Huntersville Duck Donuts locations.
“It is important for us to get to know our neighbors and become a resource by supporting the causes that they benefit from,” said André Walters, franchise co-owner of Duck Donuts in Charlotte and Huntersville. “In partnering with Veterans Bridge Home, we get the opportunity to support our veterans over a cup of coffee and donuts while raising awareness for their cause.”
In addition to Veterans Bridge Home receiving a portion of the “Patrioduck” proceeds, customers who buy the special edition donut will also be given the opportunity to make an additional donation. The latest partnership is part of the franchise’s Quack Gives Back program.
“We are so grateful and appreciative for the support of Duck Donuts,” said Steven Cole, vice president of advancement at Veterans Bridge Home. “We love that they want to give back to our community while taking the time to build relationships with us here at Veterans Bridge Home.”
Duck Donuts will host the organization’s monthly Veterans Coffee Meet-Up where they will present the group with a donation on July 21 at 7:30 a.m. at 9931-C Rose Commons Drive in Huntersville.
On the web: www.VeteransBridgeHome.org.
