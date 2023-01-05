CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will welcome 2023 with a reimagining of its popular Science on the Rocks series.
The adult programming series has welcomed thousands of guests since its inception in 2014.
“One of the questions we hear from our community more than any other is ‘When are you bringing back Science on the Rocks?’ and I’m happy to share that the wait is almost over,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, president & CEO of Discovery Place. “Discovery Place is committed to inspiring lifelong learning and engagement opportunities for all, and we are thrilled to reintroduce Science on the Rocks in 2023.”
The series returns to Discovery Place Science for the first time since the pandemic on Jan. 27. It offers adults the chance to experience the museum after hours in a kids-free environment.
Want to go?
The next event offers early access to the featured exhibition “Top Secret: License to Spy” as well as music, cash bar and engaging experiences, including live science shows and hands-on science lab activities.
It takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 27 at Discovery Place Science. Guests must be 21 or older to attend Science on the Rocks. Photo IDs are required at the door. Tickets cost $22 for general admission and $18 for members. Buy them at discoveryplace.org.
