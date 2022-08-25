MONROE – An overflow within the Union County sanitary sewer system on Aug. 23 resulted in an estimated 3,320 gallons of wastewater spilling with 1,660 gallons entering North Fork Crooked Creek.
The overflow occurred behind the Union Park Townhomes neighborhood in Stallings.
The overflow was not of the magnitude to cause immediate danger to the health of residents or the environment, according to Union County. All pipes, pumps and equipment were operating properly prior to the overflow.
Crews determined the overflow was the result of sewer blockage in the pipeline from an accumulation of debris, rags and grease.
