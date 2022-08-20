MINT HILL – Rosy Crumpton, of Sophrosyne Wellness, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.
Crumpton joins other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C. Crumpton joined to tackle critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and access to capital.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Crumpton said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Crumpton is passionate about and has professional experience in behavioral health and wellness coaching. At Sophrosyne Wellness, she offers one-on-one and group coaching as well as wellness workshops.
Outside of work, she most recently served as the third vice chair for the NC 12th Congressional District.
“I am proud to have Rosy Crumpton as part of our Leadership Council,” NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken said. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
