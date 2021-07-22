Union County EMS earns high marks on accreditation
CHARLOTTE – Union Emergency Medical Services has become one of only six emergency medical services in North Carolina to receive accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
The three-year accreditation was based on a detailed evaluation process and interviews with staff conducted by an independent, impartial panel of commissioners representing health care, law enforcement and business.
“We have always been proud of the professionalism and competence of our Union EMS teammates, but it’s gratifying to have those qualities recognized by a prestigious international organization like CAAS,” said Bryan Edwards, chief of Union EMS. “This accreditation should also reinforce the confidence of Union County residents that, if they ever need us, they will be given quality care second to none.”
Edwards said the CAAS was especially impressed with two areas of the organization – maintaining an overall diverse workforce and the modifications Union EMS makes to its ambulances.
Union EMS redesigns its ambulance interiors to improve patient safety and teammate efficiency.
Wingate pharmacy professor tapped for leadership program
WINGATE – Andrew Woods, associate professor of pharmacy at Wingate University, has been selected to participate in the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy’s 2021-22 Academic Leadership Fellows Program.
He represents some of academic pharmacy’s brightest future leaders from around the country.
Woods joined the practice faculty at Wingate in 2009 and provides pharmacist services as a clinical team lead in internal medicine at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center Main in uptown Charlotte, precepting third- and fourth-year students. During his time at the university he has published more than 50 articles, book chapters and abstracts and has delivered numerous regional and national presentations.
Sorority alumnae chapter
taking apps for youth programs
MONROE – The Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is taking applications for two programs that help young ladies with leadership skills, communication and career exploration.
• The Delta Gems youth initiative is designed for young women ages 14 to 18 in grades nine through 12 who are interested in developing leadership and life skills as well as actively pursuing college or career options.
• Delta Academy is designed for girls ages 11 to 14 years of age who show great academic and personal promise, interest in developing leadership skills, interest in community action and social change, and interest in non-traditional STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers.
Apply by Aug. 1. Visit unioncountydst.org for details.
Save the dates: Indian Trail
releases 2021 event schedule
INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is bringing back events for the summer and fall, including concerts, movies and parades. Events are:
• National Night Out – Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park
• Hits After Six featuring Hip Pocket – Aug. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park
• Hits After Six featuring The Tim Clark Band – Sept. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park
• Friday Flicks showing the movie Onward – Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Crossing Paths Park
• Halloween Spooktacular – Oct. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park
• Veterans Day Ceremony – Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Trail Town Hall Veterans Memorial Garden
• Christmas Parade – Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. beginning in Downtown Indian Trail and ending at Chestnut Square Park
“One of our favorite things to do is bring the community together through our events,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “We missed being able to host events last year and are looking forward to seeing everyone back together, having fun and enjoying everything Indian Trail has to offer.”
On the web: http://indiantrail.org/132/Comm unityEvents.
Union County deputies use drone to catch fleeing suspect
MARSHVILLE – The Union County Sheriff's Office used a drone July 17 to catch a suspect wanted on several warrants, including meth trafficking.
Deputies had one handy because they anticipated 50-year-old Randy Prevatte to run away, officials said. And when they approached a home at 6300 block of Pleasant Hill Church Road, officials said Prevatte ran toward the woods.
Deputies tracked Prevatte for one-four of a mile before taking him into custody.
