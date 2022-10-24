Condado Tacos honors artists on International Artists Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Condado Tacos will honor all artists on International Artists Day on Oct. 25.
SInce opening, Condado Tacos has celebrated all of the communities they join by working with local artists to paint the walls of each restaurant with unique, street-art inspired murals – floor to ceiling. Condado Tacos has employed over 200 local artists who have contributed to the original mural artwork at Condado Tacos since 2014, and created a platform that few other restaurant companies can claim.
“We are incredibly proud of our art in our Condado Tacos restaurants, and it is what I believed in as a core part of our brand, when we opened our very first Condado location in Columbus Short North 8 years ago, said Joe Kahn, Condado Tacos Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Today is a day to honor all artists and especially the ones we work with, talented artists who take our team's vision and a local area theme and create amazing, original art that works throughout our restaurant interiors to tell the story of each Condado Tacos restaurant."
Since its founding, the brand has grown to 37 locations in 14 markets: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Boardman, Canton, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Lexington, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Charlotte.
Condado Tacos specializes in creating unique tacos, tequila and margaritas in a colorful atmosphere, all at a great value. Its build-your-own model lets guests choose what they want — from the toppings to the protein, all the way down to the taco shell.
