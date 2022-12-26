What teens wish parents knew...

Being a teenager is often a turbulent time in life, as you transition from childhood to adulthood. This transition can be difficult and can lead to a variety of struggles. Many teens struggle with identity, relationships, peer pressure, and academics. These struggles can manifest in various ways and can make it difficult for teens to find their footing. Teens may feel overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed. They may find it hard to focus on their studies or to make decisions about their future. It can be a challenge for teens to stay on top of their mental and physical health. All of these difficulties can affect teens’ self-esteem and make it hard for them to reach their full potential. To make matters worse, a breakdown in communication between teens and parents only adds to the confusion.
