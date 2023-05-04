To Reward or to Punish? The Great Debate on How Parents Should React to Report Cards

As a parent, seeing your child excel academically can be a source of pride and joy. And while some parents believe in rewarding their children for good grades, others believe in punishing them for poor ones. But which approach is more effective in the long run? Should parents incentivize their children to do well, or should they hold them accountable for their academic performance? This is a debate that has been ongoing for years, with strong arguments on both sides. In this article, we'll explore the pros and cons of rewarding good grades and punishing bad ones, and ultimately, help you decide which approach works best for your family.
Read the full article on our sister site, the Marina Times, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.