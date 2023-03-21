This year’s trend in tax refund allocation: Saving!

Tax season is upon us, and many Americans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their tax refunds. While a large percentage of US taxpayers choose to save or invest their refunds, others eagerly plan how to spend their extra cash. With the ever-changing economic climate and shifting consumer trends, it's always exciting to see what the most popular spending categories will be during tax refund season. In 2023, experts predict that Americans will continue to prioritize experiences and self-care, with travel and wellness-related purchases likely topping the list. But with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to decide where to allocate those extra funds. Whether it's a long-awaited vacation, a home renovation project, or simply treating yourself to that luxury item you've had your eye on, the possibilities are endless.
Read the full article on our sister site, LA Weekly, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.