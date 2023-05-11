The Royal Treatment: Discover the Countries with Kings and Queens Today

Despite the rise of democratic governments around the world, there are still many countries that have a reigning king or queen. From the opulent palaces of Europe to the vibrant cultures of Asia, monarchies continue to play an important role in global politics and society. In this article, we'll explore the current monarchies of the world and delve into the fascinating histories and cultures that have shaped them.
Read the full article on our sister site, the Village Voice, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.