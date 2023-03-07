The female anatomy is wonderfully and perplexingly beautiful. Sometimes, however, that “strong, independent woman” of a body can tend to be so independent, that it makes decisions on your behalf without you having a say in it — like when you’d ovulate and when you’d negatively react to certain types of contraceptive solutions. Because of this, what they say is sometimes true — that nature can be scary! But not all the time!
As long as you understand your body, you’ll have way better chances of finding the right kind of contraceptive for you!
Here are a few birth control options to help you choose the right one for you:
6 Types of Female Contraceptive Options
1. Spermicide or Contraceptive Gel
Spermicides are chemical products that are often used in combination with other forms of birth control to prevent pregnancy. They are available as creams, gels, suppositories, or foams to be inserted into the vagina less than 30 minutes before sex. Spermicides kill sperm by breaking down its cell membrane.
Pros
- Better than no contraceptive at all
- Doesn't affect reproductive cycle
- Women can get pregnant right away after stopping use
- No doctor visit or prescription needed
Cons
- Highest failure rate of all contraceptive options (28%) when used alone
- Should be used in tandem with other contraceptive options
- Has to be inserted at least 30 -- better yet, 20 -- minutes before intercourse
- No lasting effect and must be used each time you have sex
2. IUD
IUD or the Intrauterine Device is a teeny, tiny T-shaped device that an OB/GYN can insert into your uterus. They come in 2 forms — hormonal IUDs and copper IUDs. The hormonal IUD releases progestin; a synthetic hormone that works by thickening the mucus released from the cervix. This means the sperm will have an extremely hard (and almost impossible) time reaching the egg.
A copper IUD, on the other hand, can be an option for those with intolerance to synthetic hormones. It also makes it difficult for the sperm to survive inside the uterus as the copper from copper IUDs triggers the immune system to thicken the lining of the uterus — making it a toxic environment for the sperm.
Pros
- In many studies, it’s found that IUDs have a 99% pregnancy-prevention rate.
- Getting an IUD is also a quick procedure — it typically takes less than 5 minutes to insert!
- Once the IUD is in your uterus, it’s almost impossible to feel.
- As soon as the IUD is inserted, it should work immediately — you can also have it removed if you want to get pregnant; the contraceptive effects of an IUD can instantly be reversed.
Cons
- Some women reported to have experienced pain during the IUD insertion procedure and many experienced cramping afterward.
- Though rare, IUDs can sometimes move out of place. This can also be an uncomfortable feeling.
- Periods may become heavier and more painful, especially in the first few months. But this side effect should eventually subside.
3. Tubal Ligation
Tubal ligation is when a woman opts to have her “tubes tied” or when a person’s Fallopian tubes are tied off so the eggs that the ovaries release cannot pass past the uterus — making it nearly impossible for eggs to be fertilized.
Pros
- Tubal ligation is permanent.
- No need to set up a reminder or alarm to maintain this type of contraceptive method.
- Your hormones won’t be affected.
Cons
- Tubal ligation being permanent can also be a disadvantage if you eventually plan on getting pregnant — as the procedure is irreversible.
- In some extremely rare cases, however, there were still reports of pregnancy.
- It comes with the risks that many invasive surgeries have
4. Birth Control Pills
There are a few types of birth control pills but most of them come with synthetic hormones that — similar to hormonal IUD — are meant to alter the uterine lining and mucus of the cervix to make it almost unsurvivable for the sperm to thrive.
Pros
- Oral contraceptive pills can help with other problems like acne, painful menstrual cramps, and menstrual migraines.
- It can give you lighter periods.
- A few researchers hypothesized that taking birth control pills can reduce the risk of having uterine cancer by over 30%.
Cons
- Taking oral contraceptive pills comes with the risk of blood clots and stroke in women who have a family history of certain diseases and those who smoke.
- Weight gain and water retention are also commonly reported when taking birth control pills.
- It can negatively impact or alter your mood.
- You need to consistently take one pill (or depending on what your physician advises) every day in order for its contraceptive properties to be effective.
5. Cervical Caps
Another type of contraceptive that many women turn to is the cervical cap. They look like miniature sailor hats that a woman can use like how menstrual cups are used. However — given the name of the birth control solution — unlike the menstrual cup, a cervical cap is supposed to be pushed deeper up the vaginal canal to put a temporary “cap” on the cervix. Moreover, more often than not, a spermicide is used along with it.
Pros
- Cervical caps are cheap and widely available (around $15 to $50).
- It’s reusable and can last up to 2 years.
- According to the American Pregnancy Association, using a cervical cap may decrease your chance of getting pregnant by over 70% — if used correctly!
Cons
- Cervical caps can be difficult to use. As such, pregnancy (due to the contraceptive product being inserted the wrong way) might be more likely.
- It’s not for everyone! Women who have given birth or have an abnormally shaped cervix may not benefit from cervical caps — unless a properly-fitting one can be found for them.
- Though not technically the cervical cap, but the spermicide that a person has to use alongside it can cause irritation, allergies, and/or intolerance.
- Sex must be planned when using this — cervical caps must be inserted hours before the deed. And it must be kept on for around 6 hours after intercourse.
6. Diaphragm
Much like a cervical cap, a diaphragm is a rubbery disc a woman places over her cervix to keep sperm from entering to prevent pregnancy. Like a cervical cap, it also works in tandem with spermicide. A diaphragm, however, is slightly larger than a cervical cap and can only be left in place for approximately 30 hours, versus the cervical cap's 70+ hours.
Pros
- Reusable
- Relatively inexpensive
- Small and inconspicuous (travels easily)
- Doesn't interfere with the sexual experience
Cons
- Requires a prescription
- Spermicides can be messy
- Causes UTIs in some women
- May need resizing after pregnancy or significant weight loss
Contraceptive Injection (aka Depo-Provera Shot)
A contraceptive injection containing the hormone progestin is given by your physician every 3 months to prevent pregnancy. Progestin prevents you from ovulating, meaning your ovaries won't release an egg each month.
Pros
- Highly effective, preventing up to 99% of pregnancies with proper use
- Convenient: Only 4 shots a year, each lasting 3 months
- Your periods are likely to become lighter and shorter, or stop altogether
- Doesn't interrupt your love play
Cons
- You must remember to get the shot on time
- Side effects include possible bone density loss
- You may experience spotting or irregular periods
- Many women gain weight (5-8 lbs over 2 years)
- It can take a while to get pregnant after stopping the shots
Summary
There are now more different types of contraceptive alternatives that women can choose from than ever. Depending on which one is most convenient, ideal, and with barely any side effects to them, women who wish to be on birth control can choose from more permanent solutions or contraceptive options with less maintenance fuss. However, none of these prevent STDs from occurring. Therefore, if you need protection from sexually-transmitted ailments, you should also use condoms for added safety.
Lastly, not everyone is eligible for certain birth control methods — make sure to discuss your medical history, concerns, and future pregnancy plans with your doctor. They’ll help you decide which type of contraceptive is best for you. When in doubt, there's always the old trusted standby: the condom.
