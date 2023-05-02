Are you ready for summer? Because the top US beaches are ready for you — and the rest of your crew! While we’re already certain that there will be lots of swimming and sunbathing that will take place, the rest of the top US beaches’ panorama you can visit is up for you to decide on. Mountains? Woods? Perhaps even a volcano?
Check out these travel guru-recommended top US beaches.
Top US Beaches to Visit This Summer
1. Coronado Beach, California
If your state is called “The Golden State,” that should already pretty much explain what the sunset in California looks like. Plus, the West Coast is already known for its beautiful beaches that will give you the sun-kissed glow that the people here are known for. Moreover, San Diego also has Coronado Beach that’s considered to be one of the top US beaches — especially by surfers and paddleboarders!
Additionally, Coronado Beach also has other activities for you to participate in. You can take a stroll along the beach’s beautiful coastline, check out marine animals such as sea lions and dolphins (from afar!), and check out local shops and restaurants.
According to a Travel & Leisure review, “The warm, sunny weather is reason enough to visit San Diego. Coronado Beach, a mile-and-a-half stretch of golden sand sparkling with bits of the mineral mica, is just family-friendly icing on the cake. Swimmers, surfers, and sunbathers flock here by day, and stay well into the afternoon to witness the gorgeous sunsets. Visit the storied Hotel del Coronado for a bite and a tipple en plein air.”
2. Stewart Beach, Texas
If you’re eyeing a trip down south with you and your family, Stewart Beach in Galveston is waiting for you folks! You can enjoy the warm weather or have a picnic by the beach. Plus, Stewart Beach has lifeguards to keep an eye on the kiddos — if you’re bringing them with you. Of course, however, do your best to watch over them.
According to US News Travel, Stewart Beach ranks the #1 (out of 21) place to go to when you’re in Galveston. Moreover, in a Condé Nast Travelerreview, “Small waves and easy access to food and bathrooms make for a family-friendly day on the water.” They added that the beach is complete with concessions, showers, bathrooms, volleyball, etc.
3. Siesta Key Beach, Florida
Florida beaches may have a reputation for being the go-to spring break destinations. But the state is home to top US beaches that are perfect for travelers to visit — regardless of the season! Take Siesta Key Beach, for instance. It’s a US beach destination that has one of the finest, whitest sands in the country — which makes it the perfect ground for beach volleyball and sunbathing.
According to a Booking.com review, “Often described as the best beach in Florida, Siesta Key is on a small barrier island off the Sunshine State’s west coast, not far from the city of Sarasota. The sand here is powder-fine, 99% quartz—meaning it doesn’t get too hot in the sun—and a white color that glimmers in contrast with the mint-green sea. The beach is long and wide enough to promise plenty of space to spread out,”
4. Coney Island Beach, New York
East Coast natives are lucky to have Coney Island Beach — what’s even better is it’s accessible via subway trains. Also, the original Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs first opened in Coney Island Beach. If you’re planning on heading there on the 4th of July, you might just witness their annual Hot Dog Eating Contest! Other than the attractions, the main event, of course, is still the beautiful and iconic Coney Island Beach.
According to an expert review by Fodor’s Travel, “Just west of Brighton Beach, the Coney Island beach shares many of its neighbor's assets: a gentle surf, golden sand, the famous boardwalk, and plenty of restaurants. The now-defunct Parachute Jump is a great photo op.”
5. Green Sand Beach, Hawaii
If you’re looking for a tropical adventure away from the mainland, then you most probably already considered going to Hawaii. After all, Hawaii beaches are world-renowned, the marine life is diverse, and the landscape is exquisite! However, if you’re looking for a unique type of sand, try going to Green Sand Beach in Papakōlea — yes! The sand is indeed green, olive green. The reason for this is because a 49,000-year-old volcanic eruption spewed out olivine-rich lava!
According to a TripAdvisor review by CdnTravellerCalgary, “The beach is very pretty. In a bay. A pretty easy walk down to the beach. There are some stairs to navigate, and the sand can be slippery to traverse but I managed in flip-flops. Take your time! As we arrived later in the day, the sand was a bit shaded. Sand was a deeper green--lovely and unique, though.”
The Local Expert Team of HawaiianIslands.com said, “Papkolea Beach is a unique trip that you should make when visiting the southern part of the Big Island. The green color of the sand comes from its olivine content and appears on only four beaches around the world. The free trail draws crowds of tourists daily.”
6. Driftwood Beach, Georgia
If you’re looking for unique scenery, you can check out Driftwood Beach that’s situated on Jekyll Island. As the name of the beach suggests, tons of huge yet beautiful driftwood were washed ashore over the years — and it’s as astonishing as it sounds! Therefore, if you’re visiting Driftwood Beach, make sure to bring your camera with you!
According to a review by Condé Nast Traveler, “One of the Golden Isles along Georgia’s Atlantic coast, Jekyll Island is a seven-mile-long stretch of marshes and Spanish moss. One of its star attractions is the prehistoric-looking Driftwood Beach. As its name suggests, the site is dotted with gnarled and weathered trees that double as excellent photo backdrops—just be sure to visit at low tide.”
7. Cannon Beach, Oregon
Cannon Beach is another picturesque location that’s considered to be one of the top US beaches. And once you visit it, you’ll instantly know why! But it’s not just a pretty beach to look at — there are tons of activities you can do; such as kayaking, surfing, hiking, and strolling.
In a Planetwarearticle, they said, “Few places can surpass the beauty of the Oregon Coast and its many outstanding beaches. Choosing the best isn’t hard, though, with Cannon Beach thrown into the mix. Sitting on the clean, soft sand overlooking Haystack Rock, you’ll feel as if you are transported somewhere more exotic-like Thailand, for instance.”
Planetware added, “The 235-foot basalt sea stack was created by lava flows millions of years ago. During low tide, visitors can walk right up to the rock. That’s also the best time to look for intertidal sea creatures (like crabs, limpets, sea slugs, and starfish) in its tide pools. Be sure to keep an eye out for the tufted puffins, which are best seen when they’re nesting on the rock from April through July.” — sounds like it’s the perfect time to visit Cannon Beach!
8. Coast Guard Beach, Massachusetts
You can also cool yourself down this summer 2023 in the clear waters of Coast Guard Beach. The magnificent shoreline of this beach is often sought after. In fact, in an article by National Park Planner, they claim that, in their opinion, Coast Guard Beach is the most popular beach on the East Coast.
In a few of the reviews posted on We Need a Vacation, Megan W describes the place, “Coast Guard beach is breathtaking and had shallow water for our kids to enjoy swimming with boogie boards.” Ashley D said, “Pristine beach with beautiful sunsets, great waves for surfing and the most stunning views!”
Furthermore, Adele M fondly described their experience “Coast Guard Beach (National Seashore) at low tide is our favorite spot on the Cape -- you can walk all the way to the inlet across from Nauset Beach, and it's fun to wade on the sandbars and walk around back to the marsh.”
9. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach holds the Guinness World Record for being “the longest pleasure beach in the world.” The beach is 35 miles long — and every single mile of it is magnificent in view! Virginia Beach is also known for its boardwalk that you ought to stroll in with family and friends. The nightlife is also very lively and highly entertaining.
In a Glassdoor poll, it says that 72% of the ones surveyed said that they’d recommend Virginia Beach to a friend. And in a Beachsearcher.comreview by Avery C, they said, “Absolutely flawless! There is an abundance of sights to explore! We secured an exceptional location directly facing the ocean, with the sand beneath our feet! It was wonderful to witness everyone coming together to enjoy the thrill of the waves. It is important to pack appropriately for this adventure. The various gift shops and other establishments on the street were a delightful addition to our experience.”
10. Grand Isle Beach, Louisiana
The top US beaches that can be found all over the country are all breathtaking. Sometimes, however, others seek the rustic appeal of Mother Nature’s gift to us. And that’s what many Louisiana beaches are like — particularly the highly-ranked Grand Isle Beach. Not only does the beach look enchanting during the day — and especially when the sun sets, but Grand Isle Beach is an excellent fishing spot for you anglers out there!
Travel & Leisure describes this Louisiana beach, “Grand Isle is Louisiana's only inhabited barrier island. It offers stellar views of the Gulf of Mexico and a perfect getaway for camping, picnicking, and surfing,”
Summary
The top US beaches are not just exquisite to look at, but the number of activities you and your family can engage in is almost endless! Plus, the picturesque panorama of the top US beaches may all be vastly different from one another, but they’re all guaranteed to be remarkable. Get your swimsuits ready — and your summer vibe rolling!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.