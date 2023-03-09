Sleep Better, Live Better: Mastering the Daylight Savings Time Adjustment

As we approach the end of winter, many of us will need to adjust to daylight savings time. While the idea of gaining an extra hour of daylight may sound appealing, the reality is that the sudden shift in our sleep schedule can leave us feeling groggy and disoriented. Fortunately, there are a few simple tricks you can use to help your body adjust to the time change and make the most of those extra hours of sunlight. In this article, we'll explore some tried-and-true strategies for dealing with daylight savings time, from tweaking your sleep routine to getting more sunlight during the day. Whether you're a seasoned veteran of the time change or a newcomer to the world of springing forward, these tips are sure to help you make a smooth transition and enjoy all the benefits of longer, brighter days. So let's dive in and learn how to adjust to daylight savings time like a pro!
Read the full article on our sister site, the Irvine Weekly, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.