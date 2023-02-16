Presenting: The Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Performances Ever

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most iconic and beloved events in American culture. From the first show in 1967 to the present day, the show has evolved in many ways, becoming a global phenomenon that attracts some of the world’s biggest stars and reaches millions of viewers around the world. Throughout its five-decade history, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has provided us with some of the most memorable musical performances and special effects displays, making it one of the most cherished and beloved entertainment events of all time. From the legendary Michael Jackson performance in 1993 to the more recent Beyoncé spectacle in 2013 and this year’s Rihanna show, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a part of American culture and entertainment that we all look forward to every year.
