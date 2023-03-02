Popular foods and drinks you didn’t realize were invented in Texas

Texas has a long history of culinary invention. From sopapillas to Tex-Mex and breakfast tacos to Dr Pepper, Texans have been creating delicious new dishes and drinks since the early days of the Lone Star State. Whether you’re looking for a tasty snack to share with friends or a refreshing beverage to cool off during a hot summer day, Texas has something to offer. Take a look at some of the most beloved foods and drinks that were invented in the great state of Texas!
Read the full article on our sister site, The Leader News, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.