Park renamed after original creator

Joel Jackson designed Lettuce Lake Conservation Park with the intention of it being a nature park that would be enjoyable for all, provide environmental education, and be preserved for future generations.
The park features include the Hillsborough River running through it, hardwood swamp forest, hardwood hammocks and pine flatwoods plant communities, wooded picnic areas and playgrounds, a paved 1.5-mile exercise trail and a 3,500-foot boardwalk with an observation tower.
On Aug. 31, in honor of the 40th year of operation for the park as well as all his contributions to Hillsborough County during his career including stints with the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County, the nature center at Lettuce Lake Park was renamed after him - The Joel E. Jackson Nature Center.
Read the full article on our sister site, The Laker/Lutz News, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.