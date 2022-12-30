NYC gallery displays Ukranian art

Ukrainian art and artists have been creating stunning works of art since ancient times. From the beautiful architecture of ancient Kiev to the vibrant paintings of the modern era, Ukrainian art has been a source of inspiration and beauty for centuries. Ukrainian art is distinct and unique, combining both traditional and modern elements. From the folk art of the Carpathian Mountains, to the stunning sculptures of the Ukrainian Baroque, Ukrainian art has something to offer everyone. Whether you are looking for a traditional painting for your home, or a modern artwork for your office, Ukrainian art has something for you. From the works of famous Ukrainian painters like Taras Shevchenko and Kazimir Malevich, to the modern art of the 21st century, Ukrainian art is sure to captivate and inspire. A recent art exhibit in NYC allowed these artists to display their work to the public.
Read the full article on our sister site, the Village Voice, here.
