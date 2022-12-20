North Carolina Weird Laws Still on the Books: Uh, Don’t Swallow the booze!

By design, each of our wonderful states has its own weird set of laws. From children not being permitted to have unusual haircuts to being denied the freedom to wear slippers after 10 p.m., there seems to be an endless list of outlandish, weird laws that still exist in modern-day America!
Why were weird laws invented?
There’s curiosity and mystery surrounding why weird laws exist in the first place. However, you’d be surprised to know the reason why such arbitrary laws were invented.
First, some weird laws were invented out of misinterpretation. You know how a story changes its narrative as people pass it on to others? The same thing applies to weird laws.
Next, some weird laws are nothing but hoaxes. Those who spread false information like this would lead to several people believing hoax laws to be true, but in reality, these don’t exist at all and never did.
Weird laws also come from case rulings at common law, meaning they're solely made to grant an injunction. And finally, there are a few strange laws that were created to be applicable at a certain time but are no longer valid today.
A great example of this would be the illegal act of eating a frog that dies in a frog-jumping contest. This was an actual law that was relevant 80 years ago and is no longer considered a law in modern times.
Weird laws that are still on the books
There are several states in the United States that are known for their strange laws. Once you get a good read on them, you’ll find it odd that these still exist in a time like today.
The reason such laws still exist to this day is because Congress simply forgot to get rid of them. So regardless of their existence in the books today, a lot of weird laws aren’t enforced anymore.
Then again, it’s best to be educated with regards to laws like these so that you won’t be taken by surprise when law enforcers suddenly charge you with a $500 fine for sitting on a sidewalk in Galveston, Texas. So here are several weird laws in a select few states that are (surprisingly) still on the books.
California
It’s illegal for residents in San Diego to still have Christmas lights on display past February 2. Once they’re caught breaking this law, they’ll be charged with a $250 fine.
Residents in Downey are prohibited from washing their vehicle in the street.
In Long Beach, residents must only fill their garage up with vehicles. Anything other than those are prohibited from taking up garage space.
In Walnut, it’s considered unlawful to fly a kite 10 feet off the ground.
Cursing on a mini golf course in Long Beach is illegal.
In Chico, it’s unlawful to bowl on the sidewalk.
Florida
Doors in public buildings must open outwards for safety reasons.
In Pinecrest, residents must own a permit if they wish to install a burglar alarm in their homes.
Florida residents are illegal to do something that would “outrage the sense of public decency.” Failure to abide by this law would result with a 2nd-degree misdemeanor.
It’s prohibited to have sex with a porcupine.
It’s illegal to falsely accuse a man of being the parent of your child. Criminal penalties will be given to the one who gives out false accusations.
New York
On Sundays, New York residents are prohibited from placing an ice cream cone in their pocket in public.
It’s illegal to parachute out of a plane unless a person is ordered to or if their life is at risk.
It’s illegal for people to have “moobs” or “man boobs.”
The act of selling cat and dog fur is prohibited in New York.
It’s illegal to intentionally throw a ball at someone’s head.
Texas
It’s illegal for a person to eat from their neighbor’s garbage without their knowledge and permission. People who fail to abide by this law will be jailed for trespassing and property theft.
In an attempt to reduce crime, those who are planning to commit them are required to write a 24-hour notice to their victims.
In Texas, residents are prohibited from driving vehicles without windshield wipers.
It’s illegal to feather dust in public.
A few cities in Texas prohibit people from walking barefoot. This is to ensure the sanitation of the place. Those who wish to walk barefoot must purchase a permit worth $5.
Illinois
The Sip and Spit law was created for culinary students for them to have a deeper understanding when it came to their wines. This law allows culinary students to taste wine, so long as they spit it out afterwards.
Single ladies must call bachelor guys "master" instead of "mister".
- State law dictates that speaking English is unacceptable. Illinoisans are required to speak "American".
- Don't even think about giving a lit cigar to a dog, cat, or other pets. If you can find a wild coyote, on the other hand, you may apparently share a smoke with him.
- It is against the law to eat inside a burning structure.
North Carolina
- That elephant you're keeping in your shed? Whatever you do, don't use it to plow a cotton field.
- You can play bingo, as long as it's without alcohol!
- It is a misdemeanor to steal kitchen grease from a restaurant.
- Ahem...oral sex is considered a crime against nature. And unless you're married, it's also illegal to do the deed in a hotel room. Talk about overcrowded jails!
- Professional psychics and fortune-tellers are outlawed. Thank goodness for 800-numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.