Movie Review: Women Talking is a thought-provoking film addressing sexual assault, oppression

Women Talking is an emotionally charged and thought-provoking film that explores the struggles of a group of women in an isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia. The film follows the story of these women as they grapple with the reality that they were recently drugged and raped by members of their own community. Led by Minerva, a brave and determined woman, these women must come to terms with the horror of what has happened and decide how to move forward in a world that has betrayed them. The film follows the women on their journey to reclaim their power and dignity, and provides an inspiring example of female resilience and strength. Women Talking is a powerful and timely exploration of the ways in which women reclaim their agency and stand up for what is right.
Read the full film review of Women Talking on our sister site, LA Weekly, here.
