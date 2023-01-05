Making a difference: Teen takes action on food waste, food insecurity

Food waste in the United States is an issue of increasing concern. With nearly 40% of the food produced in the country being thrown away or wasted, there is an urgent need to address the issue. Food waste not only has an enormous economic and environmental cost, but it is also an issue of social justice. The resources used to produce and transport food are squandered when we discard it instead of using it. We must all come together and take action to reduce food waste in the United States. This can be done through better food planning, portion control, utilizing leftovers, and donating excess food to those in need. By taking these steps, we can help ensure that food is used more efficiently and that everyone can benefit from its many benefits. In California, a young man does both: tackle hunger in his city while also dealing with the issue of food waste.
Read the full story on our sister site, Irvine Weekly, here.
