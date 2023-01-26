Liam Hemsworth Stepped Out on Miley: 8 Signs of Cheating

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus is back! She dropped her new single, “Flowers” and it broke the internet. The song has an empowering theme as she sampled Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” — it’s sort of a response to the latter’s song as some lines in Miley's are “I can buy myself flowers” and “I can take myself dancing / I can hold my own hand.”
Many fans speculate that “Flowers” is about Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom many speculate to have cheated during his marriage with Miley — but we cannot confirm if this is true! Until the former couple releases a statement, let’s find out what some signs of cheating are.
8 Signs of Cheating
Cheating knows no gender — men and women have the capacity to cheat and be vulnerable to being cheated on.
1. They’re inconsistent with what they say
If you sometimes catch your partner being inconsistent with things like how their day went, what they did, which places they stopped over, who they were with — and pretty much just about any story of theirs that’s different and keeps changing, they’re probably hiding something or someone from you.
2. Their electronic devices are off-limits to you
Anyone has the right to their privacy. However, if your partner’s suddenly extra protective of their gadgets, then something’s probably being kept a secret from you — especially if they used to freely share their phone, tablet, or computer with you.
Sex (or the lack thereof) isn’t the same anymore
Cheating isn’t always the reason for the lack of sex or the sudden disinterest. He or she may be tired, stressed, or depressed. Therefore, this shouldn’t be the sole sign of cheating — but this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be wary either.
4. There are unexplained expenses
Does your partner suddenly have to go on business trips or vacations? And if they do, are there financial inconsistencies? If they’re spending more and there are unexplained purchases, this should also be a sign that they’re likely spending cash on someone.
5. They look different (or better)
It’s always nice to see your partner making an effort to look good. But there’s a chance that they’re doing it for someone else and not for you. Moreover, if they always rocked long hair and suddenly cut it short, it may be their new SO’s type of hairstyle.
6. They’re not always available to talk
Being creepily clingy isn’t cool. But communication is always a sign of a healthy relationship. But if your partner is suddenly and significantly talking to you less frequently, it might be because they’re with someone else.
7. They don’t care for you as much as they used to
If you find that your partner or spouse is a bit (or a lot) indifferent towards you, or if they’ve grown more irritable when talking to you, it might be because they have a new lover on the side that they care for — or more now.
8. You have a strong gut feeling that they’re cheating
Sometimes, your intuition is your best bet that you’re being cheated on. If you just can’t shake the feeling that your partner has someone else besides you, you might have to listen to yourself. However, it’s important to differentiate intuition from paranoia.
How to Deal with Being Cheated On
To be cheated on is one of the most painful experiences that someone can go through — it never feels good to have the realization that you’re not adequate for the love of your life. But before making irrational decisions, it’s imperative to stay calm — nothing good ever comes out of reacting because of anger or sorrow.
Again, make sure that you’re not just being paranoid. But if you’re certain that the signs of cheating are all there, or if you already caught your partner in the act, ask yourself if you want to stay in the relationship or marriage first — if the answer is yes, consider going to couples therapy to talk it out; this will also help your partner determine if they want to end their relationship with you or with their other lover.
If you think your relationship or marriage is over, calmly discuss ending what you have with your partner. Don’t blame each other or nag about each other’s mistakes. Just do your best to peacefully end it with them. If you share a home, talk about what you both will do next. Furthermore, if you have kids together, talk about what will happen to them afterward.
To End Things…
Cheating sucks! — Everyone can agree on that, amirite? Even global superstars like Miley Cyrus allegedly got cheated on by her former spouse. And it’s an excruciating experience to learn that one couldn’t be enough for their partner. However, unless you’re certain that there are signs of cheating and you’re a victim of it, make sure your feelings aren’t a product of overthinking, stress, or paranoia.
