Joan Brown's art featured at SFMOMA

Joan Brown was an influential American artist, who is widely considered to be one of the most important and influential figures of the Bay Area Figurative Movement. Her work is characterized by vibrant colors and a unique combination of abstract and figurative elements. Brown's career spanned four decades, and her work can be found in numerous public and private collections, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her work has been the subject of numerous exhibitions, both in the United States and abroad, and she has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors. Brown's work continues to inspire and influence a new generation of artists, and her legacy as an important artist of the 20th century is secure.
Brown’s art is currently on display at SFMOMA. Read more about her work and the exhibit on our sister site, the Marina Times, here.
