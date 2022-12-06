Is your hometown on Orkin's list of rattiest cities?

Rats are one of the most common pests in homes, businesses and public spaces. While it’s easy to think of them as nothing more than a nuisance, rats can actually be quite dangerous. Do you live in a city struggling with rat infestation? Let’s explore some of the health hazards created by rats and the cities where the rat population has become a real problem.
The Risk of Disease Transmission
Rats are known for carrying a variety of diseases that can easily be spread to humans. They may carry parasites such as fleas, ticks and mites that can pass on infections like Lyme disease or even plague. Additionally, rats may carry bacteria like E. coli or salmonella which can cause food poisoning if not handled properly.
Damage to Property
As they’re always looking for food and shelter, rats often make their way into your home or business where they can do significant damage. They’re notorious for chewing through walls and wires which can cause fires if left unchecked. Moreover, their droppings can also pose a major health risk since rat urine contains high levels of ammonia which can lead to serious respiratory issues if inhaled directly or over long periods of time.
The Spread of Allergens
Rats are known for carrying allergens such as dust mites, pollen and even pet dander which can trigger asthma attacks or other allergic reactions in humans who come into contact with them or their droppings. It’s important to note that these allergens don’t just affect people living in close proximity to the rats - they can be carried far and wide by air currents and spread throughout entire neighborhoods!
View the list of the top 25 rattiest cities in 2022 on our sister site, The Leader News, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.