Holy cat! Why does cat poop smell so bad?

Have you ever wondered why cat poop smells so bad? It’s a question that has perplexed many cat owners and their housemates. We all know that cats’ litter boxes can become quite odorous over time, but why is this? What is it about cat poop that makes it smell so bad? The answer lies in the fact that cats’ digestive systems are designed differently than those of humans and other animals. They are much more efficient at breaking down proteins and fats, which means that their poop is made up of more protein and fat than that of other animals. This is why their poop smells worse than the poop of other animals, as the higher concentration of protein and fat makes it much more pungent. Additionally, cats lack the enzymes needed to break down certain molecules in their poop, which causes the foul odor we are all familiar with.
