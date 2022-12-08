Holiday fire prevention tips

There are a few easy steps to ensure your home stays safe against accidental fires during the holidays. We all know that greater caution is needed as temperatures drop and activities get more festive. From checking smoke alarms and Christmas trees, to adjusting our cooking habits, let’s look into how we can keep our homes fire-free while still having fun this season!
Read the full article on our sister site, The Laker Lutz News, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.