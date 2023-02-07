History in the Making: Kim Petras Wins Grammy Awards

Kim Petras is a German singer, songwriter and pop icon who has gained international recognition for her captivating music and style. Born in Cologne, Germany, she made history in 2018 as the first transgender artist to be nominated for a Grammy Award. Since then, Petras has released multiple albums and singles that have topped the charts around the world. She has become a symbol of resilience, strength and self-expression, and her music has often been lauded for its bold and empowering lyrics. The Grammy-winning artist continues to push boundaries with every new release, inspiring listeners to be unapologetically true to themselves. Kim Petras is an unstoppable force in the music industry, and her star continues to rise.
Read the full article about Kim Petras’ groundbreaking Grammy win, by Emmaly Anderson, on our sister site Bust.com here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.