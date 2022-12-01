High school student aims to persuade schools to offer plant-based food options

We all know that the quality of what we put in our bodies has a direct effect on our physical and mental well-being. One California teen says that high schoolers should have options when it comes to their cafeteria lunches, and that plant-based meals should be part of the menu.
What Does Plant-Based Eating Mean?
Put simply, plant-based eating means consuming mostly or exclusively foods derived from plants such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes. A plant-based diet doesn’t necessarily mean veganism; it just means that most of your meals will be made up of these types of foods rather than meats or processed foods.
The Benefits of Plant-Based Eating
A diet rich in plants offers several benefits. For starters, plant-based meals are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that help keep your body healthy and functioning optimally. Additionally, they are often lower in calories than animal products while still being filling—meaning plant-based menu options at school could help address childhood obesity. And because many plant foods are high in fiber, they help keep the digestive system running smoothly as well.
Read the full article about this high school girl’s mission on our sister site, Irvine Weekly, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.