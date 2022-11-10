EquiTech Scholar program calls global innovators

The future of work is rapidly changing, with unprecedented advances in artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, and other emerging technologies. These advancements are increasing opportunities for people to work remotely and freelance, as well as the opportunities for automation of routine tasks. These developments are prompting young people to consider how they can best position themselves to thrive in this new world of work. What is clear is that going forward, STEM skills and computer science principles will be increasingly important across all sectors. To support future global innovators, EquiTech has partnered with the National Academy Foundation’s Scholar Program to launch their first-ever co-branded initiative: The EquiTech Scholars program.
