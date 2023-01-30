Breaking the Mold: Teresa Tapia, Boxing Manager

Teresa Tapia is a force to be reckoned with in the world of boxing management. A former professional boxer herself, she is now dedicated to ensuring that the next generation of fighters are given the best opportunities to reach their full potential. Her passion for the sport is evident in the way she works tirelessly to make sure that the boxers she works with have the right support and guidance in order to reach their goals. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the sport, including world champions and Olympic medallists. Her commitment to the sport and its athletes is undeniable, and her ability to identify talent and groom it into success is unrivaled. With her experience and dedication, Teresa Tapia is set to make a lasting impact on the boxing world.
Read the in-depth story on our sister site, the Irvine Weekly, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.