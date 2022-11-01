Houston is home to a number of celebrities, from musicians to athletes to actors. Here are just a few of the famous faces that call Houston home.
Beyonce is one of the most successful musicians of all time, and she got her start right here in Houston. She first rose to fame as a member of the girl group Destiny's Child, and has since gone on to have an incredible solo career. Her husband, Jay-Z, is also a hugely successful rapper and businessman, and the two are one of the most famous couples in the world.
Another Houston native is rapper Travis Scott. He first gained recognition for his work on Kanye West's album Yeezus, and has since released several chart-topping albums of his own. Travis is also known for his relationship with reality TV star Kylie Jenner, with the two of them having a child together.
Houston is also home to a number of successful athletes. James Harden is one of the best basketball players in the world, and he plays for the Houston Rockets. Harden is a six-time NBA All-Star and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2018.
