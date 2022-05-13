CHARLOTTE – Community Matters Café expects to raise more than $150,000 through its second annual clay shoot fundraiser today at Meadow Wood Farm in Waxhaw.
The event began last year at the initiative of incoming board chair, Mac Winget, president of Southeastern Architectural Systems.
“I’m grateful for the outpouring of support from the community for our second annual clay shoot,” Winget said. “What started as just a conversation over a cup of coffee has quickly grown into a great fundraiser. We are breaking clays to support a great cause and restore hope for men and women that need a second chance and a fresh opportunity.”
In addition to being a full-scale restaurant, Community Matters Café is an extension program of Charlotte Rescue Mission, a residential drug and alcohol recovery program. Clients receive on-the-job training and critical life skills.
Organizers expect 300 attendees attending = the event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Once again, we are in awe of how the community rallies to make sure that all people are able to receive the help they need,” said Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “We’re excited to share our mission at this unique event.”
