CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Planning, Design & Development Department on Aug. 15 released the adoption draft of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).
Charlotte City Council is scheduled to review and vote on the draft on Aug. 22.
The UDO simplifies, consolidates and updates regulations that guide Charlotte’s development. The plan is a tool to implement the community’s vision for growth, as outlined in the adopted Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The release of the adoption draft incorporates feedback from community engagement with residents, stakeholder groups and the council. Also included are recommendations by the Planning Committee of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission.
Visit charlotteudo.org to learn more about the UDO.
Charlotte Streets Map and Charlotte Streets Manual
In addition to voting on the adoption draft of the UDO, Charlotte City Council will also consider on Aug. 22 adopting the Charlotte Streets Map and Charlotte Streets Manual, technical documents that support subdivision, street and other infrastructure regulations in the UDO.
The manual includes information on street classifications and cross-sections, access management and driveway design, and transportation review guidelines for development projects.
First drafts of both documents were released in the fall of 2021, followed by public engagement and a comment period. Second drafts of both documents were available for comment June 3 to 30, follwed by a public comment opportunity at the July 11 city council meeting. Adoption drafts of both documents are available at www.charlottenc.gov/smp.
