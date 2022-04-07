CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte is seeking qualified candidates for the position of sanitation equipment operator.
Pay starts at $20.49 per hour with a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
The application period is open and interested applicants can view the job posting and apply for the position at the City's Online Employment Center.
Solid Waste Services will host open interviews on April 12, April 26, May 10 and May 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1105 Otts St.
Applicants are encouraged to pre-apply before attending the open interview sessions and should expect to spend three hours on site. Candidates will be interviewed and are asked to dress comfortably and wear closed-toe shoes for an agility exercise.
Job Description
Sanitation equipment operators will primarily operate a rear-end loading sanitation vehicle. The vehicle will be used to collect residential waste, yard waste, business garbage and other related debris. Operators may also serve as a lead person for a crew of two or more people.
Major Duties and Responsibilities
Operate a rear-end loading sanitation, automatic collection or other vehicle to collect residential waste such as household trash, yard waste, recycling, bulky item removal, business garbage, litter and other debris.
Inspect assigned equipment for readiness and safety.
Perform manual labor tasks such as lifting and emptying containers, collecting yard waste or litter picking with frequent outside exposure under all weather conditions.
Oversee two or more people on a crew.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
Possess a valid Class A or B commercial driver’s license.
Ability to obtain a city driver's permit.
Experience with operation of heavy equipment.
Demonstrate knowledge of traffic laws, regulations, safety precautions and work hazards involved in operating equipment.
Ability to lift and carry 100 pounds.
Capable of reading and following street maps and driving routes.
Ability to follow written or verbal instructions.
Available to work overtime, nights, weekends or other unusual hours as needed in support of special events or emergency response.
Ability to work holidays.
Minimum Qualifications
Class A or B commercial driver’s license is required.
Preferred three years of professional experience in manual labor and equipment operation.
Preferred high school diploma or equivalent with one year of professional experience in manual labor and equipment operation.
To apply for this job or to view other job opportunities with the City of Charlotte, visit the city's Online Employment Center.
