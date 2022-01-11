NEW YORK – Chromatic Black launches a national “Justice in Action” event series with 50-plus events across the United States from Jan. 14-17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday.
As part of the Keep Black Love Alive campaign, the nationwide series of events aims to boost confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and increase the convenience of getting vaccinated.
Charlotte organizations will host a “Justice in Action” event from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Greater Fellowship Baptist Church. Partners for the event include Feelingthropic Incorporated, Hope for All Charlotte, Stepping Stone Consulting, Joshua's Werk, Block Love Charlotte, Erika's Closet and Project Outpour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.