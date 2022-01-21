Charlotte native serves aboard USS Tulsa

APRA HARBOR, Guam – Luke Sullivan, of Charlotte, conducts a routine inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16).
Sullivan is an aviation electronics technician airman assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21.
Tulsa is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
