CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board has selected Lord Cultural Resources to help create a comprehensive cultural plan for Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
The cultural consulting firm has led the creation and operation of cultural plans and spaces in hundreds of cities around the world.
In Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, the firm will help develop a long-range vision and near-term plans to sustainably fund the arts and culture sector, position the sector as an economic and tourism driver, support collaboration between creative individuals and organizations, and promote equity and inclusivity.
“This is a landmark moment in our work,” said Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer. “The team at Lord Cultural Resources brings the experience, energy and enthusiasm we need to build an ambitious and achievable cultural plan that will serve our entire community and the arts and culture ecosystem for years to come.”
Joy Bailey-Bryant, Lord’s president for the United States and a nationally recognized leader in community engagement and cultural planning, will lead a consultant team that includes the Charlotte-based community engagement firm Amplify Charlotte, and the national community and economic development firm Fourth Economy, which will provide data and economic analysis.
“Having worked in cities as large as Chicago, Illinois, and Bilbao, Spain, to as small as Decatur, Georgia, the Lord Cultural Resources team is enthused to work with the many artists, homegrown artistic places and spaces, along with world-class cultural offerings in the city of Charlotte,” Bailey-Bryant said. “This city's arts assets are strong. Through this cultural plan, we are excited by the opportunity to integrate the arts into Charlotte's robust business, education, tech, film and other sectors to achieve a shared vision and, most importantly, shared prosperity.”
