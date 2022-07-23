CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte is granting $2.5 million to support organizations that serve small businesses as they recover, stabilize and grow from the impacts of COVID-19.
The organizations will use the money to provide programs, projects and services to the small business community.
Eleven organizations received grants through the city’s Small Business Ecosystem Partner Grant Fund are as follows:
• ASPIRE Community Capital ($150,000)
• Carolina Small Business Development Fund ($250,000)
• Carolinas Chinese Chamber of Commerce ($120,000)
• Carolinas LGBT Chamber ($250,000)
• Charlotte Center City Partners ($250,000)
• Freedom In Me Business Shower ($249,610)
• Hispanic Contractors Association of the Carolinas ($250,000)
• National Black MBA Association ($230,669)
• Plaza Midwood Merchants Association ($250,000)
• Prospera ($250,000)
• UNC Charlotte – Ventureprise ($249,535)
“This round of funding provides much-needed relief and resources to local small businesses as they work to recover from the impacts of COVID,” said Holly Eskridge, assistant director for the city’s Economic Development Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.