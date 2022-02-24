CHARLOTTE – City council approved a rezoning request Feb. 21 from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Woodfield Development that will allow for a new high school and up to 420 apartments on 74 acres off North Community House Road.
The school is designed to relieve overcrowding at Ardrey Kell, Myers Park and South Mecklenburg high schools when it opens in 2024.
Rezoning attorney Collin Brown said during last month’s public hearing that acquiring the land from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte necessitated the need for CMS to bring in a partner. Enter Woodfield Development.
No one spoke against the project during the public hearing.
“I just want to commend the neighbors for their very constructive attitude and conversations with the petitioner here and commit to them that we will work with them to ensure that some of the issues they raised about possible parking and thoroughfares in their neighborhoods because of the school (are addressed),” Council Member Ed Driggs said. “The city will stay involved in that issue.”
Council Member Braxton Winston also credited the community for being engaged with the project.
“Democracy gets done by active engaged citizens,” Winston said. “This was definitely one of those situations.”
