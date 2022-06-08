CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will launch a nine-month, non-credit Massage Therapy Certification program on June 27, through its Corporate and Continuing Education division.
The certification program will offer students a hands-on education and extensive training in therapeutic and medical massage techniques to prepare them to sit for and pass the Massage and Bodywork Licensing Examination, a license all professional massage therapists must earn to legally practice their craft in 49 of the 50 states across the country.
“Our massage therapy certificate program is an attractive career path for individuals interested in securing a healthcare-related position, in a short amount of time, that offers an earning potential of $42,750 a year,” said Roschella Stephens, associate dean, therapy and acute care division at Central Piedmont. “This program also will be the least expensive massage therapy program in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, which aligns well with the college’s mission to provide an affordable education to all.”
Sixteen students are expected to be in the program’s first cohort this summer. During the program, they’ll learn about the fundamentals of massage therapy, anatomy, physiology and advanced modalities in the field.
They’ll have the opportunity to engage in 114 hours of hands-on training through the program’s built-in clinical rotation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.