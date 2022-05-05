PINEVILLE – Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates has officially opened its new office at 10405 Centrum Parkway for patient care.
CEENTA’s former Pineville office at 10512 Park Road, Suite 200 has closed.
CEENTA will continue offering eye, ENT, allergy, and hearing care in Pineville and will also open an optical shop for patients seeking glasses and contact lenses in the near future.
“The town of Pineville has a rich history of adaptation and growth, from its early trading days to its agricultural and textile success to its retail expansion today,” CEENTA CEO Jag Gill said. “CEENTA has been proud to be a part of this community for many years, and as this town continues to grow, we are excited to meet the needs of our neighbors here and in the surrounding areas with a larger space and extensive services.”
ENT doctors Stephen Clyne, Isaac Dingle and Douglas Villaret will provide ear, nose and throat care to adults and children.
Ophthalmologists Nehali Saraiya, F. Scott Sutherland and Lee Wiley will continue to provide eye care, including routine eye exams and glaucoma management.
Audiologists Shelby Greenberg and Allison Loehrke will offer hearing tests, hearing aids and other audiology care at this new office.
CEENTA has nearly 150 providers in almost 20 locations. bringing specialty care to the community. In addition to otolaryngology and
On the web: www.ceenta.com.
