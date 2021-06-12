CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System has received permission from the Federal Transit Administration to reinvest $30.3 million in cost-savings from the LYNX Blue Line Extension project for future light rail reliability and safety improvements.
Because of these significant cost-savings, CATS received approval from the FTA to reinvest the $15.15 million federal share of the cost savings with a 50/50 state and local match.
The funds may be used on potential projects including:
• Design and construction of a pedestrian crossing or additional LYNX station in South End
• Acquisition of 14.9 acres to expand CATS’ North Rail Yard
• Enhance storm-drain issues along LYNX Blue Line
Until fall 2020, the FTA did not allow such use of cost-savings on federally funded projects. CATS will announce exact use-of-funds at a future date.
