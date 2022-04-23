CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System celebrated April 22 the launch of its Battery Electric Bus pilot program.
The pilot program electrifies a portion of CATS’ bus fleet, in preparation for a full transition to a zero-emissions bus fleet. It also allows CATS to collect data and assess vehicle performance while operating on identified City of Charlotte Corridors of Opportunity throughout the greater Charlotte metropolitan area.
The pilot program, which spans 12 to 18 months, is part of a public-private partnership between CATS and eTransEnergy, a subsidiary of Duke Energy. CATS received its first BEB in December 2021.. CATS began service of its first BEB vehicles on Route 16 South Tryon and Route 5 Wilkinson Blvd./Sprinter in March 2022.
“We appreciate working with CATS and the City of Charlotte to advance the city’s clean energy future,” said Brian Savoy, Duke Energy chief strategy and commercial officer. “Fleet electrification is a key component of our own clean energy transformation goal to reach net zero by 2050, and we look forward to working together on this pilot and eventually on newer and more exciting ways to lower carbon emissions here in our beautiful hometown.”
Over the course of the pilot program, CATS will receive a total of 18 BEB vehicles from Gillig and New Flyer, accompanying charging infrastructure from ABB and Siemens, and workforce development training. CATS was awarded a Low or No (Low-No) Emissions Grant which is funding six of the 18 buses. The other 12 buses are funded through CATS’ Capital Investment Program.
The pilot program supports the Strategic Energy Action Plan, which sets a community-wide goal for Charlotte to become a low carbon city by 2050. The pilot program also received technical support through the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge, an effort to resource cities to take strong action to reduce pollution that contributes to climate change and impact public health.
“We are doing something in Charlotte to be admired and praised,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “Our commitment to the Strategic Energy Action Plan really makes a difference. Our city fleet and facilities have a goal to be powered by 100% zero-carbon sources by 2030. That is really significant as a commitment to this community, and I know we have much more to do, but this is an important step.”
