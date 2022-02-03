CHARLOTTE – Starting Feb. 7, the CityLYNX Gold Line will end daily service at 11:30 p.m. to accommodate bridge work on West Trade Street.
The streetcar will resume normal operating hours on Feb. 13.
Community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433.
