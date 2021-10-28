FORT MILL – Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has opened the first of 10 total locations set to develop across the Charlotte area Oct. 25 in Fort Mill.
Developing the award-winning sandwich brand in an untapped market is what initially inspired the interest of new Capriotti’s multi-franchisee partners, David Froman and Todd Guear.
The franchisees were also drawn to the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity after learning about the support system and their menu options.
Locals will soon be able to experience Capriotti’s 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural Butterball turkeys grown in North Carolina in-house and hand-pulling them every morning, top-choice beef and other brand favorites.
One of the reasons why Caprotti’s continues to be a leader in the fast casual and sandwich category is because of its wide array of sandwiches including: The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with Wagyu steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers.
The Fort Mill Capriotti’s will offer an order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 15 new jobs to the Fort Mill community.
“We’re eager to introduce Fort Mill and the surrounding Charlotte community to our unrivaled flavor options and made-to-order capabilities,” said Guear. “Being able to offer this level of quality and craft in a place that we’ve called home for the last 10 years is an honor and we’re excited to provide future fanatics with the caliber of sandwich that they deserve.”
Want to go?
Capriotti’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 810 Brayden Pkwy., Suite 103. The brand has a CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. On the web: www.capriottis.com
