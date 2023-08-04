CHARLOTTE – Express Bus users could see faster commutes as early as next year as the N.C. Department of Transportation restores the Independence Boulevard Busway at the Hawthorne Lane Bridge.
The busway will be used by the Charlotte Area Transit System for five bus routes: 40X Lawyers Road Express, 46X Harrisburg Road Express, 52X Idlewild Road Express, 64X Independence Boulevard Express and 74X Union County Express.
Those five routes see about 260 daily riders, which CATS Development Director Kelly Goforth described as a significant increase since the ridership declines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s an increase of about 205% since January 2022.
“This project really means faster travel times, up to 15 minutes for each trip,” Goforth said. “That’s significant value for those riders. It also means more consistent travel time and improved reliability for those routes which will incentivize, we believe, increased ridership.”
The busway, which opened in the late 1990s, closed in 2017 during construction of the CityLYNX Gold Line.
“It was anticipated that it would remain closed while NCDOT converted the busway into Express Lanes as part of its Independence Boulevard widening project,” Goforth told the Metropolitan Transit Commission on July 26. “But that project faced funding shortfalls, which delayed the conversion to the toll facility. Last year, we requested funding to restore the busway operation in the interim period.”
With NCDOT scheduling the Expressway project to begin in 2028, the busway will get at least four years of use.
The Metropolitan Transit Commission approved adding $550,000 to the project costs of the Independence Boulevard Busway project, which will push the total budget to $1.3 million.
Goforth shared an updated timeline for the busway project that may lead to the project being completed in December 2023 and opening in early 2024. She needed approval to add $550,000 to the project costs, pushing the total budget to $1.3 million due to higher unit prices and contractor shortages.
Goforth said being in the median of Independence Boulevard allows for the busway to be highly visible and reduce operating costs at about $106,000 annually over the four-year period.
Pineville Mayor Jack Edwards pushed back on the request, asking if the price tag was worth the savings.
“I think the other thing to consider is the value of that travel time savings for our riders,” Goforth said, “which we’re estimating based on the value of people’s time at anywhere between $75,000 to $200,000 a year for those riders. When you add up that, I think the value is worth the cost. That’s our recommendation.”
Matthews Mayor John Higdon recommended his colleagues approve the request.
“It’s my recollection we’ve had several public comments regarding this bridge over the years and people asking why it wasn't open and I think they gave up because it’s been delayed forever,” Higdon said. “I think we should do this before the price goes up again.”
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said $400,000 in savings isn’t a perfect offset but it’s close when you consider the resources put into the busway lane.
“Sometimes I drive through there and I think it’s really bad publicity that we’re not doing something about it,” Lyles said. “This will actually be a change in that. Sometimes I think we could probably save as much money because of the way we have to clean up that lane on a regular basis because there’s so much trash.”
