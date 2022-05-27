CHARLOTTE – ZOM Living has completed the sale of Hazel SouthPark for $130,750,000.
The 203-unit, six-story midrise building was delivered in summer 2021 and fully leased 10 months later. The 14,000-square-foot retail component is also fully leased.
Adjusted for the value of the retail component, this sale sets a new record for the highest per unit price ever paid for a multifamily project in North Carolina, according to ZOM Living.
Hazel SouthPark is a luxury mixed-use, midrise development with 203 apartment homes. Residences include townhomes, flats and walkup-style homes, with apartment homes ranging from 586 to 2,718 square feet. The property also includes 14,000 square feet of street-level retail space, 9,400 square feet of amenities and an attached parking garage.
Rental rates range from $1,435 to $7,935, with an average rental rate of $3,175 per door.
“This is a significant sale that reflects the level of design and construction quality of our newest development Hazel, the desirability of the SouthPark neighborhood and the strength of Charlotte’s multifamily market,” said Greg West, CEO of ZOM Living. “Since we delivered this property in 2021, we saw tremendous leasing activity and achieved premium rents within a few months of its opening. The sale of this asset is in line with our strategic plan to continue to invest in developing future multifamily properties in the Charlotte market and beyond.”
